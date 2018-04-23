Search for missing Norwegian student enters sixth day
Marie Ostbo disappeared on the same day she arrived in the Southern Cape town. She was on tour in South Africa.
CAPE TOWN – The search for a Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield continues.
Marie Ostbo disappeared on the same day she arrived in the Southern Cape town. She was on tour in South Africa.
The search for the 21-year-old Marie Ostbo has entered its sixth day.
Reports allege her cellphone, cap and shoes were found in the area where she was last seen taking a walk with friends on the beach.
The group of international students began to search for her after they realised she failed to return to the backpackers where they stayed.
Police are following up all leads.
National Sea Rescue Institute Wilderness, community police, and the South African Police Service are leading search operation.
Authorities have requested the public to report any information pertaining the incident to their local police station.
Popular in Local
-
Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
-
JHB woman says police laughed at her when she reported abduction
-
Michael Komape: Court dismisses R3m compensation claim
-
'I've lost everything'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.