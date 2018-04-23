Search for missing Norwegian student enters sixth day

Marie Ostbo disappeared on the same day she arrived in the Southern Cape town. She was on tour in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN – The search for a Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield continues.

Marie Ostbo disappeared on the same day she arrived in the Southern Cape town. She was on tour in South Africa.

The search for the 21-year-old Marie Ostbo has entered its sixth day.

Reports allege her cellphone, cap and shoes were found in the area where she was last seen taking a walk with friends on the beach.

The group of international students began to search for her after they realised she failed to return to the backpackers where they stayed.

Police are following up all leads.

National Sea Rescue Institute Wilderness, community police, and the South African Police Service are leading search operation.

Authorities have requested the public to report any information pertaining the incident to their local police station.