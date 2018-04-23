Satawu urges bus drivers to intensify strike
The nationwide bus strike looks set to continue this week as both parties have failed to reach an agreement.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it's unclear when a new round of wage talks between unions and bus company bosses will resume.
Talks deadlocked yet again last Friday.
Workers are now demanding a 9.5% salary increase in the first year and 9% in the second year.
The nationwide bus strike looks set to continue this week as both parties have failed to reach an agreement.
Unions refuse to back down from their demands and instead plan to intensify the strike.
Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says: “We call on them to actually intensify, put on the pressure so employers can come to the table.”
Sabela adds non-unionised workers should also join the strike action as they too will benefit from an agreement that will be signed.
Other issues also on the table include dual-driver payments, night shift times and the insourcing of workers.
The strike enters its sixth day.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
-
WC police make breakthrough after Stilbaai farm attack
-
DA wants PSL to account for increased violence at soccer matches
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.