Satawu urges bus drivers to intensify strike

The nationwide bus strike looks set to continue this week as both parties have failed to reach an agreement.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it's unclear when a new round of wage talks between unions and bus company bosses will resume.

Talks deadlocked yet again last Friday.

Workers are now demanding a 9.5% salary increase in the first year and 9% in the second year.

Unions refuse to back down from their demands and instead plan to intensify the strike.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says: “We call on them to actually intensify, put on the pressure so employers can come to the table.”

Sabela adds non-unionised workers should also join the strike action as they too will benefit from an agreement that will be signed.

Other issues also on the table include dual-driver payments, night shift times and the insourcing of workers.

The strike enters its sixth day.