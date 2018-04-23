Sascoc: No excuse for Moses Mabhida Stadium fan violence
Disappointed fans ran amok at the Moses Madhiba Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs had lost a Netbank Cup semi-final match against Free State Stars on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has condemned in the strongest possible terms the senseless weekend violence by football spectators in Durban.
Disappointed fans ran amok at the Moses Madhiba Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs had lost a Netbank Cup semi-final match against Free State Stars on Saturday. Sascoc president Gideon Sam had harsh words for the undisciplined behaviour.
"There is simply no excuse for this manner of behaviour, not this weekend, not ever."
"Sport is supposed to be a competitive thing, but at all times played in a spirit of camaraderie. Even if one’s team loses, there is no excuse to take out frustration on public property."
"What example does this send out to the next generation of sportsmen and women and sports spectators. More importantly, what does the world think of such uncouth behaviour?"
"This Monday sees the rainbow nation celebrating in Pretoria the hard-earned medals won by Team SA at the recent Commonwealth Games. These athletes do not deserve to see their achievements overshadowed by this behaviour."
"We join the rest of South Africa in hoping that these perpetrators are brought to book as soon as possible and that the full force of law is implemented against them."
WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
