Salah wins English PFA Player of the Year award
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named Player of the Year by England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) on Sunday, becoming the first Egyptian to receive the award.
Salah was rewarded for his performances which have yielded 41 goals in all competitions since joining from AS Roma last year, helping Liverpool reach the Champions League semi-finals and secure a likely top-four finish in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old came out on top of a six-man shortlist, voted for by PFA members from the 92 Premier League and Football League teams, that also included league title winners in Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva.
Sane did, however, win the Young Player of the Year award while Fran Kirby of Chelsea Ladies was named women’s Player of the Year at London’s Grosvenor House hotel.
