Saftu urges other unions to join march against minimum wage, labour bill
Saftu wants to bring the country to a stand still as it protests against what it describes as unfair labour laws that will entrench poverty.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has described the new labour law amendments and the proposed minimum wage as serious threats to workers and has called on political parties and other unions to join its strike on Wednesday.
The federation wants to bring the country to a stand-still as it protests against what it describes as unfair labour laws that will entrench poverty.
Last month, Labor Minister Mildred Oliphant indicated that it won't be possible to introduce the R20 an hour threshold on 1 May as previously planned, saying Parliament is still considering public submissions on three bills that will give effect to the minimum wage.
Saftu's president Mac Chavalala said: “We utterly reject the argument that this bill should be supported because R20 an hour is better than nothing.”
At the same time, Saftu has been granted an application to march in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday.
The City of Cape Town has granted Saftu permission for 2,000 marchers to take to the streets from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm in the afternoon.
Additional reporting by Eyewitness News.
