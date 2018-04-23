Saftu to embark on nationwide strike against minimum wage
The South Africans Federation of Trade Unions President Mac Chavalala says they want to bring the country to a standstill.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on a nationwide protest this Wednesday against the proposed national minimum wage of R20 an hour and amendments to labour laws.
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant previously indicated that it won’t be possible to introduce the R3,500 wage a month on 1 May as planned, saying that Parliament is still considering public submissions on three bills that will give effect to the minimum wage.
Saftu’s President Mac Chavalala says they want to bring the country to a standstill.
“We are mobilising the workers, in particular against new laws which will entrench poverty and threaten workers’ constitutional rights to withdraw their labour. And we are confident that we shall bring South Africa to a standstill and fill the towns with angry workers, employed and unemployed.”
