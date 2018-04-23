Popular Topics
SA women win Goldman Environmental Prize for action against Russia nuclear deal

Awarded annually to environmental heroes, the prize recognises community activists for significant achievements

South Africa’s Liz McDaid and Makoma Lekalakala received the 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize for the work which prevented a nuclear deal between SA and Russia. Picture: goldmanprize.org
South Africa’s Liz McDaid and Makoma Lekalakala received the 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize for the work which prevented a nuclear deal between SA and Russia. Picture: goldmanprize.org
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Two South African women behind a landmark legal victory to stop South Africa's massive nuclear deal with Russia have won this year's Goldman Environmental Prize.

Awarded annually to environmental heroes, the prize recognises community activists for significant achievements.

Makoma Lekalakala and Liz McDaid helped lead the charge against the plan for the country to procure 9,6 gigawatts of nuclear energy from Russia at an estimated $76 billion.

After the lengthy legal battle, the Western Cape High Court ruled government's decision to call for proposals for the procurement of nuclear energy was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Lekalakala, aged 53, is the director for Earthlife Africa. McDaid, aged 55, is the climate change coordinator for Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute.

In a statement, award organisers say their achievement is immense for South Africa.

"Today, any attempt to revive a nuclear deal in South Africa would certainly face strong public opposition and legal precedent thanks to Lekalakala and McDaid’s work."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

