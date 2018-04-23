SA women win Goldman Environmental Prize for action against Russia nuclear deal

Awarded annually to environmental heroes, the prize recognises community activists for significant achievements

CAPE TOWN - Two South African women behind a landmark legal victory to stop South Africa's massive nuclear deal with Russia have won this year's Goldman Environmental Prize.

Makoma Lekalakala and Liz McDaid helped lead the charge against the plan for the country to procure 9,6 gigawatts of nuclear energy from Russia at an estimated $76 billion.

After the lengthy legal battle, the Western Cape High Court ruled government's decision to call for proposals for the procurement of nuclear energy was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Lekalakala, aged 53, is the director for Earthlife Africa. McDaid, aged 55, is the climate change coordinator for Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute.

In a statement, award organisers say their achievement is immense for South Africa.

"Today, any attempt to revive a nuclear deal in South Africa would certainly face strong public opposition and legal precedent thanks to Lekalakala and McDaid’s work."

