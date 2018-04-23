Popular Topics
Russia, China to obstruct US attempt to sabotage Iran nuclear deal - report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says they'll obstruct attempts to sabotage the agreements which were enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: United Nations Photo.
2 hours ago

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he had agreed with his Chinese counterpart that Moscow and Beijing would try to block any US attempt to sabotage the Iran nuclear deal, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

“We are against revising these agreements, we consider it very counter productive to try to reduce to zero years of international work carried out via talks between the six major powers and Iran,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying after talks with Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, in Beijing.

“We will obstruct attempts to sabotage these agreements which were enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution,” Lavrov was cited as saying.

