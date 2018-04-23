Rand weaker as rally in US pressures risk currencies

Despite the losses the rand looks set to carve out gains this week with long term bets still based on global synchronized growth, a positive scenario for emerging market currencies.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened early on Monday as a firming dollar and rising US bond yields lured investors offshore and there was little locally to firm the currency.

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.21% weaker at R12.1175 per dollar compared to a close of R12.0925 on Friday in New York.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major peers edged up 0.1% to 90.401, while US 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest the highest since January 2014 in Asian trade.

“Market positioning, as reflected by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission indicates a high conviction in the current ‘narrative’ – i.e. that global synchronized growth will continue,” said Nedbank analysts Mehul Daya and Walter de Wet in a note.

The analysts also said implied volatility across most of the maturity buckets had fallen, reflecting lower domestic risks.

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding 8.085%.

The stock market was set to open flat at 0700 GMT, with the Top40 futures index down only 0.04%.