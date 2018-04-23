Ramaphosa vows ANC leadership won’t disappoint veterans
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised African National Congress’ elders that the party will not disappoint them again.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the funeral service of struggle stalwart Zola Skweyiya to try and mend the party's relationship with its veterans.
Skweyiya, who passed away this month, was laid to rest in Pretoria at the weekend.
The 75-year-old was a vocal critic of former president Jacob Zuma and his administration and was once denied access to Luthuli House.
Ramaphosa has promised African National Congress (ANC) elders that the party will not disappoint them again.
“I feel that we did disappoint him. Comrade Zola was one of those rare people you didn’t want to disappoint. Not because he was judgmental, he was forgiving and patient with people.”
Dignitaries, family and friends of Skweyiya gathered at the CRC Church on Saturday to pay their final respects to Skweyiya.
Several ANC veterans were in attendance, including Sophie de Bruyn and former president Thabo Mbeki.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa praises Dr Zola Skweyiya
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.