Ramaphosa vows ANC leadership won’t disappoint veterans

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the funeral service of struggle stalwart Zola Skweyiya to try and mend the party's relationship with its veterans.

Skweyiya, who passed away this month, was laid to rest in Pretoria at the weekend.

The 75-year-old was a vocal critic of former president Jacob Zuma and his administration and was once denied access to Luthuli House.

Ramaphosa has promised African National Congress (ANC) elders that the party will not disappoint them again.

“I feel that we did disappoint him. Comrade Zola was one of those rare people you didn’t want to disappoint. Not because he was judgmental, he was forgiving and patient with people.”

Dignitaries, family and friends of Skweyiya gathered at the CRC Church on Saturday to pay their final respects to Skweyiya.

Several ANC veterans were in attendance, including Sophie de Bruyn and former president Thabo Mbeki.

