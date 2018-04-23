PSL hands Moses Mabhida Stadium riot probe to independent prosecutor
The PSL's Luxolo September says the league has strongly condemned this weekend's violence and they are working with law enforcement.
JOHANNESBURG – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) says that an investigation into the riot at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which saw a security guard brutally assaulted, has been handed over to an independent prosecutor.
Video footage showing the man, initially thought to be a woman, being kicked and hit by fans has caused widespread outrage.
The riot broke out after Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Free State Stars.
Coach Steve Komphela announced his resignation shortly afterwards.
The PSL's Luxolo September says that the league has strongly condemned this weekend's violence and they are working with law enforcement.
“There must be some consequences of some sort. We just don’t want to prescribe what should happen because they know what they need to do. From our side we’ve to ensure that we give whatever support is possible.”
He says an independent prosecutor will assist in ensuring there is accountability.
“It’s important that we, even in the midst of this, we must still follow and be guided by all the internal processes.”
Meanwhile, two people will appear in the Durban magistrates court on Monday morning for public violence and malicious damage to property.
WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
