Protesting Delareyville residents barricade N14

Delareyville residents are calling for Tswaing Mayor Dimakatso Malwane and Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

MAHIKENG - Residents of Delareyville in the North West have blocked several roads in and around the town, including the N14.

They are calling for Tswaing Mayor Dimakatso Malwane to resign.

Last year, residents shut down the town also demanding that the mayor go.

Residents say they also want Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

Residents have accused Premier Mahumapelo and Mayor Malwane of maladministration and corruption.

Community activist Ntesang Theletsane said: “The community is saying government is not listening to them or even the workers and so they’ve closed everything now in Delareyville.”

The police are trying to clear the N14 which has been blocked with burning tyres and rubble.

Essential services remain halted in the area with shops closed.