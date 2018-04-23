Protesting Delareyville residents barricade N14

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Protesting Delareyville residents barricade N14

Delareyville residents are calling for Tswaing Mayor Dimakatso Malwane and Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

Running battles between protesters and police continue into the night in Mahikeng as demonstrators continue in their demands for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday 18 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Running battles between protesters and police continue into the night in Mahikeng as demonstrators continue in their demands for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday 18 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
2 hours ago

MAHIKENG - Residents of Delareyville in the North West have blocked several roads in and around the town, including the N14.

They are calling for Tswaing Mayor Dimakatso Malwane to resign.

Last year, residents shut down the town also demanding that the mayor go.

Residents say they also want Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

Residents have accused Premier Mahumapelo and Mayor Malwane of maladministration and corruption.

Community activist Ntesang Theletsane said: “The community is saying government is not listening to them or even the workers and so they’ve closed everything now in Delareyville.”

The police are trying to clear the N14 which has been blocked with burning tyres and rubble.

Essential services remain halted in the area with shops closed.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA