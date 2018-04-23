It's a boy! Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge welcome third child

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to hospital on Monday to give birth to the couple’s third child and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.

JOHANNESBURG - Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate, the wife of Prince William, has given birth to a baby boy.

The palace earlier announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to hospital on Monday to give birth to the couple’s third child and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as the couple are officially known, drove from their home Kensington Palace in central London to St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The new royal will be fifth-in-line to the British throne behind siblings Prince George, 4, and his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, William, and grandfather and heir Prince Charles.

William’s younger brother Harry, who marries US actress Meghan Markle next month, will fall to sixth on the list.

As with her two previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness which can cause severe nausea and vomiting and require supplementary hydration and nutrients.

The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Additional reporting by Reuters.