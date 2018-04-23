Police suggest more arrests coming after Mahikeng protest violence

At least 23 Mahikeng protesters are expected to be charged for public violence when they appear in court on Monday morning.

They’re accused of being part of a group that torched buildings, looted shops and vandalised property. Residents have demanded the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. They've accused the premier of corruption.

One person died during the protests that started on Wednesday.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone says that more people might be arrested after the violence.

“As the police, we’re continuing to work. There may be more arrests and we’ll try to get some of the goods taken during protests.”

Nine other protesters were released on a warning after they appeared in court last week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)