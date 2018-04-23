Police suggest more arrests coming after Mahikeng protest violence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Police suggest more arrests coming after Mahikeng protest violence

At least 23 Mahikeng protesters are expected to be charged for public violence when they appear in court on Monday morning.

Residents in the township of Seweding near Mahikeng protest for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Residents in the township of Seweding near Mahikeng protest for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – At least 23 Mahikeng protesters are expected to be charged for public violence when they appear in court on Monday morning.

They’re accused of being part of a group that torched buildings, looted shops and vandalised property. Residents have demanded the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. They've accused the premier of corruption.

One person died during the protests that started on Wednesday.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone says that more people might be arrested after the violence.

“As the police, we’re continuing to work. There may be more arrests and we’ll try to get some of the goods taken during protests.”

Nine other protesters were released on a warning after they appeared in court last week.

WATCH: Violence escalates in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa hopes to find solution

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA