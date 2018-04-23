Police suggest more arrests coming after Mahikeng protest violence
At least 23 Mahikeng protesters are expected to be charged for public violence when they appear in court on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – At least 23 Mahikeng protesters are expected to be charged for public violence when they appear in court on Monday morning.
They’re accused of being part of a group that torched buildings, looted shops and vandalised property. Residents have demanded the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. They've accused the premier of corruption.
One person died during the protests that started on Wednesday.
The police's Sabata Mokgwabone says that more people might be arrested after the violence.
“As the police, we’re continuing to work. There may be more arrests and we’ll try to get some of the goods taken during protests.”
Nine other protesters were released on a warning after they appeared in court last week.
WATCH: Violence escalates in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa hopes to find solution
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
-
Search for missing Norwegian student enters sixth day
-
JHB woman says police laughed at her when she reported abduction
-
Michael Komape: Court dismisses R3m compensation claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.