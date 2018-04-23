Police in NW remain on high alert should protests erupt

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on protestors to give the ANC time to discuss Premier Mahumapelo, with some residents threatening that they will return to the streets on Monday morning.

MAHIKENG – With the African National Congress (ANC) still to announce the fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, police remain on high alert for any eventualities should violent protests erupt.

The party asked on Friday to be given time to discuss the matter before taking a decision.

Last week, Mahumapelo claimed that those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of the December conference were now being purged.

Violence broke out last week with properties and vehicles set alight.

Vehicles set alight during protests last week haven't been taken away, with smoke still seen from some burnt buildings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on protestors to give the ANC time to discuss Mahumapelo, with some residents threatening that they will return to the streets on Monday morning.

At the weekend, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane visited the area and assured residents that should the ANC fail to recall the premier, a motion of no confidence would be requested in the provincial legislature.

“A motion of no confidence must be brought against Supra. He must be removed and then we must set up a government here that ultimately give people a choice come elections.”

The ANC’s North West met at the Moses Mabhida stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday with the issue expected to be on the agenda.