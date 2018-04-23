Police in NW remain on high alert should protests erupt
President Cyril Ramaphosa called on protestors to give the ANC time to discuss Premier Mahumapelo, with some residents threatening that they will return to the streets on Monday morning.
MAHIKENG – With the African National Congress (ANC) still to announce the fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, police remain on high alert for any eventualities should violent protests erupt.
The party asked on Friday to be given time to discuss the matter before taking a decision.
Last week, Mahumapelo claimed that those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of the December conference were now being purged.
Violence broke out last week with properties and vehicles set alight.
Vehicles set alight during protests last week haven't been taken away, with smoke still seen from some burnt buildings.
President Cyril Ramaphosa called on protestors to give the ANC time to discuss Mahumapelo, with some residents threatening that they will return to the streets on Monday morning.
At the weekend, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane visited the area and assured residents that should the ANC fail to recall the premier, a motion of no confidence would be requested in the provincial legislature.
“A motion of no confidence must be brought against Supra. He must be removed and then we must set up a government here that ultimately give people a choice come elections.”
The ANC’s North West met at the Moses Mabhida stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday with the issue expected to be on the agenda.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.