Plett paddler survives after shark bites hole in paddle-ski
Eyewitnesses called for help after spotting the man in distress.
CAPE TOWN - A paddle-skier had a close shave with a shark over the weekend in Plettenberg Bay.
Eyewitnesses called for help after spotting the man in distress.
A shark bit a hole in the hull of his paddle-ski. He then fell into the water but managed to swim to safety.
Meanwhile, back in Cape Town, the search for a man will continue on Monday after he went missing at sea in Kommetjie.
The 22-year-old, along with a friend, had been fishing when their canoe capsized on Saturday evening.
The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says: “The NSRI Kommetjie rescue services and police conducted an extensive search, but there’s been no sign of the man. Police dive units are continuing with that ongoing search and investigation.”
In a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman has been hospitalised after she was injured during a sailing regatta in Hout Bay on Sunday.
She was treated on scene for hypothermia and back pain, before she was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.