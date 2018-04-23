Popular Topics
Plett paddler survives after shark bites hole in paddle-ski

Eyewitnesses called for help after spotting the man in distress.

Picture: @NSRI/Twitter
Picture: @NSRI/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A paddle-skier had a close shave with a shark over the weekend in Plettenberg Bay.

Eyewitnesses called for help after spotting the man in distress.

A shark bit a hole in the hull of his paddle-ski. He then fell into the water but managed to swim to safety.

Meanwhile, back in Cape Town, the search for a man will continue on Monday after he went missing at sea in Kommetjie.

The 22-year-old, along with a friend, had been fishing when their canoe capsized on Saturday evening.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says: “The NSRI Kommetjie rescue services and police conducted an extensive search, but there’s been no sign of the man. Police dive units are continuing with that ongoing search and investigation.”

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman has been hospitalised after she was injured during a sailing regatta in Hout Bay on Sunday.

She was treated on scene for hypothermia and back pain, before she was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

