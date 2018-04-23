Popular Topics
Patrick Mabedi appointed as Chiefs interim coach

Patrick Mabedi will take charge of the first team for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season. The Malawian was the assistant to Steve Komphela.

Patrick Mabedi was announced as the interim Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday 23 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Following the resignation of head coach Steve Komphela, Kaizer Chiefs have decided that Patrick Mabedi will take charge of the first team for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season. The Malawian was the assistant to Komphela.

Mabedi played for Amakhosi from 1998 to 2006.

The former defender captained the side to back-to-back Premiership titles in 2004 and 2005, while he was also part of the team that won glory on the African continent, winning the 2001 African Cup Winners’ Cup.

The 44-year-old returned to Chiefs at the beginning of this season from Cape Town All Stars, where he was the head coach.

Mabedi will be assisted on the bench by Arthur Zwane, who is in charge of Chiefs’ reserve team. Zwane joined Amakhosi in 2000, playing for the first team until 2010.

In the meantime, the search is on to find a new coach for next season.

