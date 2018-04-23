Paris attacks suspect guilty of attempted murder in Belgium
Neither Abdeslam nor co-accused Sofien Ayari, who Belga said was also found guilty, were in court to hear the ruling on Monday.
BRUSSELS – A Belgian court has found Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam guilty of attempted terrorist murder of police during a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016, Belgian news agency Belga said on Monday.
Neither Abdeslam nor co-accused Sofien Ayari, who Belga said was also found guilty, were in court to hear the ruling on Monday. The judge was continuing to read the verdict.
Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the Islamic State attack on Paris in November 2015. Prosecutors say he is lone survivor of the IS suicide squad.
