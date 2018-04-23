Popular Topics
Paris attacks suspect guilty of attempted murder in Belgium

Neither Abdeslam nor co-accused Sofien Ayari, who Belga said was also found guilty, were in court to hear the ruling on Monday.

Prime suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam (L) sits as he surrounded by Belgian special police officers in the courtroom at the "Palais de Justice" courthouse in Brussels for the opening of his trial, on 5 February, 2018. Picture: AFP
Prime suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam (L) sits as he surrounded by Belgian special police officers in the courtroom at the "Palais de Justice" courthouse in Brussels for the opening of his trial, on 5 February, 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BRUSSELS – A Belgian court has found Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam guilty of attempted terrorist murder of police during a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016, Belgian news agency Belga said on Monday.

Neither Abdeslam nor co-accused Sofien Ayari, who Belga said was also found guilty, were in court to hear the ruling on Monday. The judge was continuing to read the verdict.

Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the Islamic State attack on Paris in November 2015. Prosecutors say he is lone survivor of the IS suicide squad.

