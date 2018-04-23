Popular Topics
Go

Over 50 Uber vehicles impounded in CT

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith explains most affected Uber drivers didn't have valid operating permits.

The online ride-hailing service Uber. Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – At least 57 Uber vehicles have been impounded in Cape Town over the past weekend.

The city’s transport enforcement unit was acting on complaints from the metered taxi industry.

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith explains most affected Uber drivers didn't have valid operating permits.

“All public transport operators are required to have valid operating licences. It’s precisely because the city has been steadfast in enforcing the law that Cape Town has not seen the violent retaliation between different taxi operators that Johannesburg has been.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

