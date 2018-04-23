Over 50 Uber vehicles impounded in CT
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith explains most affected Uber drivers didn't have valid operating permits.
CAPE TOWN – At least 57 Uber vehicles have been impounded in Cape Town over the past weekend.
The city’s transport enforcement unit was acting on complaints from the metered taxi industry.
“All public transport operators are required to have valid operating licences. It’s precisely because the city has been steadfast in enforcing the law that Cape Town has not seen the violent retaliation between different taxi operators that Johannesburg has been.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
