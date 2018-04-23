Obama to address Mandela Annual Lecture
The lecture will take place on 17 July, a day before Nelson Mandela International Day, and will be held at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Former American president Barack Obama will be the guest speaker at this year's Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.
Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old on 18 July.
The keynote speaker for this year's celebration was announced earlier on Monday at Constitutional Hill.
To honour the centennial of Madiba’s birth, the lecture’s theme will be: Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World.
The lecture will take place on 17 July, a day before Nelson Mandela International Day, and will be held at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.
Previous speakers include global thought leaders and change makers, such as former presidents Bill Clinton and Thabo Mbeki, UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed and Nobel laureates Kofi Annan and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
-
Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence
-
Search for missing Norwegian student enters sixth day
-
JHB woman says police laughed at her when she reported abduction
-
Irvin Khoza: PSL shocked by fan violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.