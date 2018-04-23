Obama to address Mandela Annual Lecture

The lecture will take place on 17 July, a day before Nelson Mandela International Day, and will be held at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Former American president Barack Obama will be the guest speaker at this year's Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old on 18 July.

The keynote speaker for this year's celebration was announced earlier on Monday at Constitutional Hill.

To honour the centennial of Madiba’s birth, the lecture’s theme will be: Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World.

Previous speakers include global thought leaders and change makers, such as former presidents Bill Clinton and Thabo Mbeki, UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed and Nobel laureates Kofi Annan and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.