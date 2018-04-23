NW protests spread to Taung, Delareyville

A spokesperson says despite some looting in Taung on Monday, the police have been able to bring all the affected areas under control.

MAHIKENG - Protests in the North West have flared up once again, with Taung and Delareyville now affected.

As a result, the police have responded, stopping looting in Taung.

On Sunday night, roads were also barricaded with burning tyres in Vryburg.

The situation in Mahikeng, however, where the protests began last week - remains calm with a heavy police presence.

The police say officers have been deployed in all affected areas in the North West.

A spokesperson says despite some looting in Taung on Monday, the police have been able to bring all the affected areas under control.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has visited Mahikeng, saying he is concerned at the closure of several facilities.

“Unfortunately I can’t say the health situation is normalising, because this clinic is not working.”

At least five clinics remain closed in Mahikeng, with the SANDF securing the city’s provincial hospital and pharmaceutical depot.