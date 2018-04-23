Popular Topics
Go

Mossel Bay pupils to receive counselling following classmate's death

It’s understood Mivuyo Homane was fatally injured after falling under a truck at a cordoned-off construction site situated at the school.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Pupils at a primary school in Mossel Bay are to receive trauma counselling after a grade five learner was killed in a freak accident on the school grounds.

It is understood that Mivuyo Homane was fatally injured after falling under a truck at a cordoned-off construction site situated at the school.

The incident occurred at the Garden Route Primary last Thursday.

Homane was playing on the truck during break time when he slipped and fell under the vehicle.

He died on the scene.

The Western Education Department is investigating the incident.

Counselling will also be provided to the boy's traumatised classmates.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress in the Western Cape has called on the department to ensure the safety of all learners.

The party's Theo Venter says the investigation must be fast tracked and if negligence found, those responsible must be held accountable.

“The ANC is shocked by the occurrence and want a full investigation to the untimely death of the learner.”

Venter adds that learner safety should be a number one priority at all schools in the province.

