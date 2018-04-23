Moses Mabhida Stadium management counting costs of Chiefs fan violence

A security guard was one of 18 people injured at the weekend when fans from the losing team went on the rampage on the field, damaging equipment and beating up Free State Stars supporters.

DURBAN - Management at the Moses Mabhida Stadium says that they’ll soon know the full cost of damage caused by the violence after the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.

WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup

Footage of the incident has sparked outrage on social media with calls for stadium management, the Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs to account.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela resigned with immediate effect after the team’s defeat.

Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko says that there was enough security to manage the nearly 27,000 people who attended the match.

Mazibuko says they will have a figure on the costs of the damage caused.

“With regards to cost of damages to stadium equipment, we are in the process of quantifying that. We have given ourselves until Tuesday at the end of business to quantify.”

Moses Mabhida management has moved to clarify that the security guard who was severely injured was a man and not a woman as previously reported.

