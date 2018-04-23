Moses Mabhida Stadium management counting costs of Chiefs fan violence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Moses Mabhida Stadium management counting costs of Chiefs fan violence

A security guard was one of 18 people injured at the weekend when fans from the losing team went on the rampage on the field, damaging equipment and beating up Free State Stars supporters.

A security guard lies motionless on the ground after being attacked by angry Kaizer Chiefs fans after they invaded the pitch during the Nedbank Cup match against Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida on 21 April 2018. Picture: Screengrab
A security guard lies motionless on the ground after being attacked by angry Kaizer Chiefs fans after they invaded the pitch during the Nedbank Cup match against Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida on 21 April 2018. Picture: Screengrab
one hour ago

DURBAN - Management at the Moses Mabhida Stadium says that they’ll soon know the full cost of damage caused by the violence after the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.

A security guard was one of 18 people injured at the weekend when fans from the losing team went on the rampage on the field, damaging equipment and beating up Free State Stars supporters.

WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup

Footage of the incident has sparked outrage on social media with calls for stadium management, the Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs to account.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela resigned with immediate effect after the team’s defeat.

Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko says that there was enough security to manage the nearly 27,000 people who attended the match.

Mazibuko says they will have a figure on the costs of the damage caused.

“With regards to cost of damages to stadium equipment, we are in the process of quantifying that. We have given ourselves until Tuesday at the end of business to quantify.”

Moses Mabhida management has moved to clarify that the security guard who was severely injured was a man and not a woman as previously reported.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA