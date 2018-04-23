Mo Ibrahim Foundation: Govt transparency in Africa decreasing

The 2018 Ibrahim Forum report on public service in Africa finds a continent-wide lack of capacity in governments meeting their peoples’ needs.

PRETORIA – Governance watchdog the Mo Ibrahim Foundation says African countries are still far from meeting the expectations of their citizens.

Its report says that there’s a low and decreasing level of open government practices on the continent.

Private security, private education, and private health is stepping in to fill the void left by public services.

But this is widening inequalities on the continent.

The report also says over the past decade, the African average for the accountability of public officials has deteriorated, with the pace of decline worsening over the last five years.

It finds that 22% of Africa's population who had contact with a public service in 2015 said they paid a bribe, mostly to the police and the courts.