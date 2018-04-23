Michael Komape's family distraught after (no) compensation ruling

Rosina & James Komape were too distraught to speak to the media following Judge Gerrit Muller's ruling that they won’t be compensated for the shock and trauma of losing their son.

POLOKWANE - Michael Komape's family have been left distraught after the High Court in Polokwane dismissed a R3 million compensation claim for general and constitutional damages.

Five-year-old Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his primary school in Limpopo four years ago.

Advocacy group Section 27 has been helping his family seek legal recourse.

Rosina and James Komape were too distraught to speak to the media following Judge Gerrit Muller's ruling that they won’t be compensated for the shock and trauma of losing their son.

Section 27's Shenice Linderboom said: “This has been a very painful and traumatising experience for them and unfortunately it is going to drag out a little bit longer.”

The judge has ordered the department settle the counselling bills for Komape’s siblings to the tune of R6,000 each.

Section 27 says the failure to award constitutional damages, in this case, is in stark contrast to the claims that were recently awarded to the Life Esidimeni victims.