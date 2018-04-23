Maritzburg United progress to first ever Cup final
Maritzburg United booked their place in the Nedbank Cup Final with a convincing 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Maritzburg United booked their place in the Nedbank Cup Final with a convincing 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Sundowns stormed out of the blocks when Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino found the back of the net inside the first two minutes of play for an early lead. The Brazilians continued to dominate the first half creating numerous chances to double their lead.
The dangerous front-line trio of Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Percy Tau menaced the Maritzburg defense in the early stages of the first half, but they just couldn’t convert their dominance into a crucial second goal.
The hosts then kicked into gear in the last quarter of the first half and equalized through a thunderous Lebohang Maboe strike two minutes before the half-time break.
Sirino turned from hero to villain in a space of a few minutes as he was sent off for a reckless challenge and an off the ball incident, leaving Sundowns to play with 10 men for the remainder of the game. Maritzburg capitalized on the numerical advantage and took the lead for the first time when Mxolisi Kunene beat Dennis Onyango for their second goal.
Fortune Makaringe then put the game to bed in stoppage time to book Maritzburg into their first ever cup final in the club’s history.
Fadlu Davids’ men will now take on Free State Stars in the final in Cape Town on 19 May after they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the first semi final on Saturday afternoon.
Popular in Sport
-
Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence
-
Kaizer Chiefs condemn Moses Mabhida fan violence
-
Xasa: Govt can't wait for sports bodies to act in wake of fan violence
-
Moses Mabhida Stadium management counting costs of Chiefs fan violence
-
[WATCH] Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
-
DA wants PSL to account for increased violence at soccer matches
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.