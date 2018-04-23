Maimane: North West needs serious governance overhaul

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Mahikeng after violent protests last week. Residents have called for Mahumapelo’s resignations and accused him of corruption.

MAHIKENG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the North West needs a serious governance overhaul, one without Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Maimane visited Mahikeng after violent protests last week. Residents have called for Mahumapelo’s resignations and accused him of corruption.

Maimane says that residents have legitimate concerns of maladministration, corruption and poor service delivery.

He has urged residents to think much harder when they vote next year.

“The ANC has its own internal factions. It’s one faction versus another and the people are being left out.”

The DA leader has visited the families of those who claimed that they were brutalised by police.

Maimane has promised to press criminal charges against law enforcement officers if need be.

Meanwhile, the South African Community Party’s Madoda Sombatha says change in leadership is necessary, but he still believes in the alliance.

While the ANC is yet to take a decision on the premier, both the SACP and the DA agree Mahumapelo must go as a matter of urgency.

CALM FOR NOW

Mahikeng has been calm following days of violent protests last week.

It is business as usual, with taxis seen ferrying passengers across the town.

No roads have been blocked and traffic to moving freely.

Some shops are also opening. Workers could be seen waiting outside stores.

Meanwhile, 23 people who were arrested during last week’s violence are expected to appear in court.

Police are still on high alert and say they’re prepared to intervene should tensions flare up again.

The ANC is expected to finally put the matter to rest soon by announcing its decision on Mahumapelo’s position as premier.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)