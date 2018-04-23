Mahikeng Hospital under SANDF watch
Three people died last week allegedly after they were left without professional care during demonstrations aimed at ousting the provincial premier.
MAHIKENG - Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital is now operating under the SANDF’s watch after violent protests disrupted the running of the facility.
Motsoaledi says the pharmaceutical depot which supplies health facilities with medicine is also being secured by soldiers.
Nehawu members have been on a go slow in the North West.
Dr Motsoaledi says some of Nehawu’s demands are totally out of his reach but he insists national government is working to address them.
Chief among those demands is that Premier Supra Mahumapelo resigns.
“Some of those demands cannot be met by me and I’m happy that the president and ANC officials have to be here. I’m leaving the matter in their hands.”
He says he’s aware of protests at the Taung Hospital and says he will meet with the SANDF to try find a solution.
“We need to develop a plan which we will discuss with the army because army clearly told us that their mandate was only the depot and the Mahikeng hospital.”
The military medical department is dealing with patients at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital where at least 24 babies have been delivered in the last 24 hours.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi arrives at the #Mahikeng Provincial Hospital. The facility has since Saturday, been operated by the Defence Force. PP pic.twitter.com/Jfs3xX2Iws— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 23, 2018
