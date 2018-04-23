Magashule: KZN ready to host elective conference
DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule says party branches in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are ready to hold regional and provincial elective conferences.
On Sunday members of the national working committee (NWC), including the party’s top six, were deployed across KZN to speak to branch secretaries and chairpersons on issues including membership fraud and gatekeeping.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was deployed to the ANC’s largest bloc in eThekwini where some inside the venue sang songs in support of his predecessor Jacob Zuma.
Unity and organisational renewal are in full swing, that’s according to the Magashule who says despite a few challenges, branches in KZN are ready to go to conference.
“Once the NEC ... after we have reported to them [to] give the go ahead, there will be a conference both at provincial and regional levels.”
But contrary to Magashule’s assertions, there were demonstrations against him in the Moses Mabhida region on Sunday.
In eThekwini, some members were kicked out because of a duplication of secretaries and chairs representing one ward.
Those who have previously supported Ramaphosa are against going to the conference before 2019 because party divisions will publicly weaken the ANC’s unity stance.
