Luxury Queen Elizabeth cruise liner to spend 1 more night in CT
Queen Elizabeth first set sail in 2010 and is currently the youngest Cunard Queen as well as the second largest Cunarder ever built.
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians have one more night to view the Queen Elizabeth cruise liner in all her splendour.
The luxury vessel has on Monday morning docked at Cape Town Harbour and will stay in port for 24 hours.
Guests aboard this five-star ship have the luxury of travelling to Iceland, Japan, Sydney Harbour and The Mediterranean.
Boasting seven restaurants, a fully equipped gym, a theatre and a spa, passengers won't be left disappointed.
Hundreds of thousands of rands are pumped into the local economy every time a cruise liner docks in Cape Town.
The Queen Elizabeth is expected to sail off to Walvisbay on Tuesday evening and will be heading to Spain.
#QueenElizabeth Queens Room on board. #QECT2018 GLS pic.twitter.com/oiFMUg8ewF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 23, 2018
