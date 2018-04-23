[LISTEN] Florence Masebe: Time to talk about SA’s #MeToo campaign

Radio 702

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran South African actress Florence Masebe says sexual harassment in the entertainment industry has always been whispered about and it is now time to talk about it.

Masebe says safe spaces need to be created for all victims of sexual harassment in the industry.

She says there have been many jokes about people who are known predators of sexual harassment.

