[LISTEN] Could cycling help solve CT’s public transport problem?

CAPE TOWN – Most Cape Town commuters hope to get to work easily, but public transport is often inefficient.

With the bus drivers’ strike underway and regular service delays by Metrorail, some have suggested that cycling could assist some residents.

Gordon Laing, a member of the Pedal Power Association, says that a cycle strategy has been initiated in the city. He says bicycles will never replace long distance modes of transport, adding a comfortable distance to cycle from work or school is 8km to 10km.

