[LISTEN] Causes behind NW protests: Analysts weigh in

Radio 702 | Talk radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser speaks to political analysts Karima Brown, Sithembile Mbete and Kagiso Pooe following violent protests in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG – From unemployment to poor service delivery, analysts say there are a number of factors that have led to violent protests in the North West.

Protests broke out in Mahikeng as residents increased calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down. They've accused him of corruption.

Political analysts unpack the latest developments in the province while analysing the reasons behind the violent demonstrations.

