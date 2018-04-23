KZN top cop appoints team to probe Moses Mabhida Stadium violence

Angry fans invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle, resulting in players running towards the tunnel.

JOHANNESBURG - KZN acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa has appointed a high-level team from his office to investigate what unfolded during the match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Angry fans invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle, resulting in players running towards the tunnel.

Broadcast cameras across the stadium and multiple fan-made videos captured footage of frustrated fans destroying equipment, assaulting security personnel and setting seats on fire around the stadium.

In a short statement released on Monday afternoon, Langa’s office said: “We will be probing if the deployment of SAPS, private security personnel and other security agencies were in place according to the plan and whether those that were deployed to provide security at the event reacted as they were expected to and whether they were in a position to prevent the hooliganism and criminality that unfolded.”

The commissioner has also condemned the violence.

“Our investigators are working around the clock to identify and bring the perpetrators of the violence to book. We appeal to members of the public who may have information on the identities of the perpetrators to contact the police.”

WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup

In a statement, Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung denounced the fan violence that happened on Saturday.

“Kaizer Chiefs condemns the unruly scenes of violence that took place on Saturday evening in the strongest possible terms during the Nedbank Cup semi-final match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.”

Chiefs have also confirmed that they will co-operate with the Premier Soccer League (PSL)’s efforts to bring those perpetrators to book.

“We appeal to those people involved in the deplorable episode who claim to be our fans to stop this hooliganism immediately. Incidents like those that were witnessed have no place anywhere in our society, least of all football. Acts of this nature endanger the lives of innocent people and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We shall co-operate fully with law enforcement agencies and the PSL to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.”

WATCH: PSL responds to Moses Mabhida Stadium fan violence

Additional reporting by Philasande Sixaba.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)