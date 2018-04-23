Kremlin on possible missile delivery to Syria: Western strike soured atmosphere
MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on media reports that Russia planned to soon supply Syria with S-300 missile systems, but said a Western missile strike on Syria had soured the atmosphere in the region.
Russia’s daily Kommersant newspaper, citing unnamed military sources, reported earlier on Monday that Russia might start supplying S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Syria in the near future.
It said experts believed that Israel would react negatively to the development and might bomb the area where the missile systems would be deployed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Western military strikes on Syria this month had removed any moral obligation Russia had to withhold the missile systems from its ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
“The missile strike badly worsened the atmosphere around Syria and the Syrian peace process,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Monday when asked about the possible S-300 delivery.
“Great damage was done to international law and the spirit of international law in terms of cooperation.”
