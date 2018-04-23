Cote d'Ivoire a 'Finger Licking Good' recipe for success
The famous American fast food brand intends to sink its teeth into a big chunk of the booming Ivorian economy.
As part of her mission for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Pan-African broadcaster, Lee Kasumba stops by the offices of KFC Africa to discuss its exciting entry into the Ivorian market.
When KFC Africa set its sights on expanding into the lucrative Ivorian market, it took a joint venture with Cote d'Ivoire’s Vivo Energy – the company that distributes and markets the fuels and lubricants of Shell – to seal the deal.
We’ll be the first KFC to open in Abidjan in the coming weeks.Grant Wheatly, Principal Operator at KFC Africa
In an effort to create opportunities for the people of Cote d'Ivoire, the famous brand will be creating approximately 40 direct job opportunities and, sourcing its poultry from a local supplier. Intent on localising as much as it can, the brand is able to aid its sustainability and limit the risks that come with entering a new market.
It’s been a strategic decision on our side to partner with locals.Grant Wheatly, Principal Operator at KFC Africa
Whilst a lot of their other products will still be imported, KFC plans to launch with its original recipe chicken – hot and crispy chicken and french fries before joining forces with local partners to develop a local product.
We’ll grow our menu as we settle into the market.Grant Wheatly, Principal Operator at KFC Africa
Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with KFC Africa's Grant Wheatly...
This article first appeared on 702 : Cote d'Ivoire a 'Finger Licking Good' recipe for success
