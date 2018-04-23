Kaizer Chiefs to probe Moses Mabhida stadium fan violence

Soccer fans dressed in Chiefs regalia were seen vandalising parts of the stadium and storming onto the pitch after the team lost to Free State Stars on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – With two men expected to appear in the Durban magistrates court on Monday morning in connection with a riot at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs says its consulting the police and will also conduct its own investigation.

Soccer fans dressed in Chiefs regalia were seen vandalising parts of the stadium and storming onto the pitch after the team lost 2-0 to Free State Stars on Saturday.

A video has been making the rounds of a male security guard initially thought to be a woman being beaten by fans.

Seats were set on fire and TV cameras damaged.

WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs’s Vino Maphosa says that while they will be launching a probe into the riot internally, the police are definitely investigating the assault of a security guard on the field.

“This matter has now transcended, it’s no longer a matter of football, it’s now a security, medical matter that has seriously become subject of an investigation (sic).”

Meanwhile, the police’s Nqobile Gwala says the two men arrested have not been directly linked to the assault of the guard.

“At this stage the suspects were charged for public violence and malicious damage to property. The investigations are still continuing.”

Gwala says as police continue with investigations more arrests are expected.