Kaizer Chiefs condemn Moses Mabhida fan violence

Chiefs have also confirmed that they will co-operate with the Premier Soccer League’s efforts to bring those perpetrators to book.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have condemned the violent action by its fans during the semi-final loss to Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

Chiefs fans invaded the pitch after they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup 2-0, and numerous people were reported to have suffered injuries, including a security guard who was pelted with stadium chairs and kicked in the head by unruly fans.

In a statement, Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung denounced the fan violence that happened on Saturday.

“Kaizer Chiefs condemns the unruly scenes of violence that took place on Saturday evening in the strongest possible terms during the Nedbank Cup semi-final match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.”

“We appeal to those people involved in the deplorable episode who claim to be our fans to stop this hooliganism immediately. Incidents like those that were witnessed have no place anywhere in our society, least of all football. Acts of this nature endanger the lives of innocent people and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We shall co-operate fully with law enforcement agencies and the PSL to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.”

The Amakhosi said that the violence was not in the ethos of the club and urged the fans to stop reacting in a violent manner.

“Such behaviour goes against the very ethos of what Amakhosi stands for, which is love & peace. It besmirches the reputation of the club and the millions of well-mannered supporters who make up the Kaizer Chiefs family; it brings the game of football itself into disrepute and on a wider scale, it reflects very badly on our people and our country when the footage is disseminated across the world.”

The PSL will hold a press briefing at it’s headquarters at 12:30 on Monday morning to address the incident.

WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup