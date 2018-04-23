Judgment expected to be handed down in Michael Komape case
The family with the help of advocacy group Section 27 is suing government for damages.
JOHANNESBURG – Judgement is expected to be handed down in the Michael Komape case in the Polokwane High Court on Monday morning.
The five-year-old Komape drowned in a Limpopo pit toilet in 2014.
The family with the help of advocacy group Section 27 is suing government for damages.
It's been just over four years since Komape's death at the Mehlodumela Primary School outside Polokwane and the family will know today whether and how much will be awarded in general and constitutional damages.
Education attorney at Section 27 Shanice Linderboom says: “In respect of the judgement, we’re still waiting on hearing the decision for general damages which relate to pain and suffering.”
Linderboom says they also expect the court to rule on its case that government breached its constitutional obligation.
“To provide safe and decent sanitation in schools, a duty directly connected to the immediate realisable right to basic education.”
Last year, the Education Department reached a partial settlement with the family and paid over R100,000 of R3 million claimed in damages.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.