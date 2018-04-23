Judgment expected to be handed down in Michael Komape case

The family with the help of advocacy group Section 27 is suing government for damages.

JOHANNESBURG – Judgement is expected to be handed down in the Michael Komape case in the Polokwane High Court on Monday morning.

The five-year-old Komape drowned in a Limpopo pit toilet in 2014.

The family with the help of advocacy group Section 27 is suing government for damages.

It's been just over four years since Komape's death at the Mehlodumela Primary School outside Polokwane and the family will know today whether and how much will be awarded in general and constitutional damages.

Education attorney at Section 27 Shanice Linderboom says: “In respect of the judgement, we’re still waiting on hearing the decision for general damages which relate to pain and suffering.”

Linderboom says they also expect the court to rule on its case that government breached its constitutional obligation.

“To provide safe and decent sanitation in schools, a duty directly connected to the immediate realisable right to basic education.”

Last year, the Education Department reached a partial settlement with the family and paid over R100,000 of R3 million claimed in damages.