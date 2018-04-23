JHB woman says police laughed at her when she reported abduction

A woman says officers at the Bramley police station were reluctant to help her, saying there would be no case to open because she had not been raped.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman has told Eyewitness News how police laughed at her claims and wouldn’t take her seriously after she and her friend were abducted by a man pretending to be a taxi driver.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, says she and her friend Moeketsi Moticoe were ordering a taxi on Corlett Drive last weekend using a cab-hailing app when the man approached them.

But their journey turned into a nightmare when the driver took a detour.

The pair have recalled frantic scenes which saw them running away from a taxi driver and another man who had tried to kidnap them.

The pair were chased through a maze of shacks in Alexandra before being rescued by the police an hour later.

But the woman says that officers at the Bramley police station were reluctant to help her, saying that there would be no case to open because she had not been raped.

“Then they asked me whether I was forced into the car. I said no. Then he asked me if I was raped. I said, ‘No, I wasn’t raped. We escaped.’ They said there was no case and started laughing.”

It was only after asking a senior officer to help that she was able to open a kidnapping case.

Police are now investigating if any disciplinary steps must be taken.

Meanwhile, Moticoe says he considers himself lucky to be alive.

No arrests have been made.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)