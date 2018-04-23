‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
Two friends have described to Eyewitness News how they were abducted by a man pretending to be a taxi driver in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Two friends have described to Eyewitness News how they were abducted by a man pretending to be a taxi driver in Johannesburg.
Moeketsi Moticoe and his friend, who has asked not to be named, says they had ordered a taxi on Corlett Drive last weekend using a cab-hailing app when the man approached them.
He offered to take them to their destination in Bryanston but took a detour instead.
Moticoe, aged 35, and his female friend did not suspect anything untoward when the driver of a vehicle resembling that of a private taxi service, approached them after leaving a café on Corlett Drive, even offering a discount.
But a few minutes into their journey they realized something was wrong.
“We tried to get out, but both doors were locked. We fought with them, but we couldn’t move them. I’ve never been so scared in my life.”
The pair were driven to nearby Alexandra where the driver’s accomplice joined them. Both were armed with guns.
After they managed to escape, they were chased through a maze of shacks.
“I climbed on top of the house and pulled my friend up as they were coming.”
The pair hid and were eventually rescued about an hour later by police.
No arrests have been made.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
