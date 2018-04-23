'I've lost everything'
Some shop owners in Mahikeng say they have no choice but to close their businesses as they are now left with nothing to sell.
Their properties were either torched or looted during last week's violent protests calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down following allegations of fraud and corruption.
Meanwhile, North West residents are still in the dark about Mahumapelo's fate.
Shop owners say they have lost millions of rands and don’t know if they will be able to survive.
One shop owner says his store was completely gutted.
“I’ve lost everything. I don’t know how you can help us, that’s why I’m doing this interview.”
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) called on its members to stay away from work until Mahumapelo goes.
Many say this may lead to shops and other businesses in the area remaining closed today.
The African National Congress is expected to make an announcement on the matter today.
WATCH: Violence escalates in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa hopes to find solution
