Hout Bay taxi driver shot dead
Police say the man was gunned down in the early hours of Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver has been shot dead in Hout Bay. Police say the man was gunned down in the early hours of Monday morning.
The circumstances surrounding the murder of the taxi driver remain unclear. Officers have yet to track down the gunman.
Last week, three people were gunned down at Delft Taxi Rank and three others were wounded in the attack.
The following day, a Kraaifontein taxi driver was rushed to hospital after he was shot and wounded at the Bellville Taxi Rank.
According to witnesses, the man was sitting inside his vehicle waiting for passengers to board when he was shot.
The motive behind the shootings remains unknown at this stage.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
