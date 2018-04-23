Hawks raids George Municipality following corruption claims
This comes after an investigation into alleged fraud and corruption during procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks is conducting a search and seizure operation at George Municipality following allegations of corruption.
No arrests have been made at this stage.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says: “The ongoing search and seizure operation is being carried out at various municipal offices, business offices and certain homes of people of interest. No arrests have been made and no one has been charged at this stage.”
Edited by Shimoney Regter
