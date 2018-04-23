Govt to try end bus strike when it meets unions, employers

Wage negotiations broke down on Friday with workers now demanding a 9.5% increase in the first year and 9% hike in the second year.

CAPE TOWN - Government will on Tuesday try to end the nationwide bus strike when it meets unions and employers.

The strike, which affects more than 370,000 passengers who use Golden Arrow and MyCiti buses, is in its sixth day.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union says it will meet with the Labour Department, employers and other unions on Tuesday.

Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said: “Having said that, we do not anticipate that this would be a walk in the park, however, we are looking forward to it.”

Unions have dropped their wage demand from 12% to 9.5%, while employers are offering 8%, up from their initial 7% offer.

The strike has had a devastating impact on public transport users since last Wednesday.