Govt pleads with unions, employers to end bus strike

It's been a difficult start to the week with buses across the country still out of service.

Commuters queue for taxis in Mitchells Plain on day one of the bus drivers strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The government has pleaded with unions and employers in the bus sector to urgently end a nationwide bus driver strike.

It's been a difficult start to the week with buses across the country still out of service.

Talks to end the industrial action deadlocked on Friday 20 April, despite parties revising their demands and offers.

WATCH: Unions: Bus drivers must mobilise if they want better conditions

It's unclear when a new round of wage negotiations will be held.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams says: “The constitutional right allows workers to strike. We would like to appeal that they do it within the law. We appeal for tolerance, particularly to the taxi industry, to allow commuters to use lift clubs and other forms of transport during this period.”

Workers are now demanding a 9.5% salary increase in the first year and 9% in the second year. Other issues also on the table include dual-driver payments, night shift times and the insourcing of workers.

Unions refuse to back down from their demands and instead plan to intensify the strike.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

