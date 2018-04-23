Fines worth over R600k issued for CT water restriction violations
Violations include residents selling water without permission and washing vehicles with municipal drinking water.
CAPE TOWN - More than 370 fines have been handed to residents for violating water restrictions in Cape Town.
Issued between August 2016 and April this year, the fines total over R600,000.
The City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg warns that more blitzes can be expected.
“Although regular blitzes continue, Capetonians are for the most part adhering to water restrictions around the watering of gardens and washing cars and surfaces that could result in a fine. The fact that we have reduced our consumption by 60% over the last few years is evidence of this.”
The city has rolled out several interventions, like water management devices, to force residents to lower their consumption.
Level 6B water restrictions came into effect on 1 February in the Mother City, amid a drought in the Western Cape. Capetonians have been urged to use 50 litres of water per person per day.
WATCH: 5m cubic metres of water released into Misverstand Dam
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
