Everton host Newcastle in mid-table clash
Everton will be hoping to bounce back against the Magpies as they head into the game winless in three - including a 3-1 loss to Manchester City, and a 0-0 draw to Liverpool in a surprisingly quiet Merseyside Derby.
JOHANNESBURG - In what is the epitome of a mid-table clash, ninth-placed Everton host 10th placed Newcastle United at Goodison Park.
The stakes, however, lies in the financial rewards that each club may, or may not, receive at the end of the season depending on their finishing position after 38 games.
Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez’s men have not lost a game in their last three games, beating Arsenal in their last outing 2-1 before after beating Leicester City and Huddersfield Town respectively.
The hosts will still be without James McCarthy and Gylfi Sigurdsson who are both out until August. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has recovered from a hip injury.
Newcastle have a full complement apart from Christian Atsu who is sidelined.
Kick-off is at 9 PM on Monday.
