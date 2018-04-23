England captain Hartley ruled out of SA tour

Hooker Hartley was injured in England’s Six Nations match against Ireland last month and has not played since.

LONDON - England captain Dylan Hartley will miss this year’s tour of South Africa and the rest of the Premiership season due to a concussion, his club Northampton Saints said on Monday.

“I’m very disappointed that I will not be available for selection for Saints’ remaining Premiership games, as well England’s tour to South Africa,” Hartley said in a statement.

“It has been recommended by specialists that I take a break this summer and while I find that decision hard to accept, it’s important I listen to that advice.”

England’s three-test series in South Africa starts on 9 June.