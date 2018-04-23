England captain Hartley ruled out of SA tour

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

England captain Hartley ruled out of SA tour

Hooker Hartley was injured in England’s Six Nations match against Ireland last month and has not played since.

Northampton Saints hooker and England captain Dylan Hartley. Picture: Supplied
Northampton Saints hooker and England captain Dylan Hartley. Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

LONDON - England captain Dylan Hartley will miss this year’s tour of South Africa and the rest of the Premiership season due to a concussion, his club Northampton Saints said on Monday.

Hooker Hartley was injured in England’s Six Nations match against Ireland last month and has not played since.

“I’m very disappointed that I will not be available for selection for Saints’ remaining Premiership games, as well England’s tour to South Africa,” Hartley said in a statement.

“It has been recommended by specialists that I take a break this summer and while I find that decision hard to accept, it’s important I listen to that advice.”

England’s three-test series in South Africa starts on 9 June.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA