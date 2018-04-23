Elsies River residents call for army intervention as gang violence spikes
A group called Inspire Elsies says they have had enough of ongoing gang violence and wants the government to take action.
CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River community is calling for the army to intervene following a spike in gang violence in the area.
The group consists of concerned residents, civic organisations and forums.
The Elsies River community police forum (CPF) says in less than two weeks, eight people have been shot and killed in Elsies River and Uitsig.
On Sunday two males, aged 17 and 30, were killed and the third man was injured. He is recovering in hospital.
Chairperson Imraahn Mukaddam says people are being killed and injured on a weekly basis, adding that with at least two people being shot a week.
“We want an emergency declared. The proposal includes a lockdown and curfews, where an area can be searched so that we can get rid of all the firearms.”
Mukaddam says the CPF and Send to Serve Ministries support the call for the army as residents, young and old, are living in fear as they’re becoming victims of violence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
